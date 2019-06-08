Backstage Update on WWE Workers Hating Booking for Super ShowDown, Battle Royal Was ‘Thrown Together’

– During today’s edition Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez recapped yesterday’s WWE Super ShowDown 2019 event, and Meltzer discussed the show’s booking and apparent WWE workers who were there who thought the booking for the event was “horrible.”

Meltzer stated that WWE workers who were on hand for the event were said to have hated going and wish they didn’t have to go if they had a say, and some workers on hand were well aware of how “horrible” the booking was for most of the event. One such example was the 50-man Battle Royal, which was won by Mansoor. Talents were upset because they were apparently just brought in for a match that was just “thrown together” without any “showcase spots.”

Meltzer commented on the battle royal match: “There were people who very much understood that the booking was horrible throughout so much of the show. For the guys in the battle royal, it was very much going through the motions because the whole thing was just thrown together. Like I said, there was no showcase spots or anything like that, so people there were kind of not in a great mood that you’re flying in there for this match that can’t be good because there’s no thought put into it. And you’re just there as a piece of meat.”

WWE Super ShowDown was held yesterday at the King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The event was broadcast live on the WWE Network.