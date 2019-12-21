wrestling / News

Bandido Captures PWG World Title From Jeff Cobb (Pics)

December 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bandido ROH NJPW

– PWG has a new World champion. Bandido defeated Jeff Cobb at last night’s PWG The Makings of a Varsity Athlete event to win the belt. You can check out some photos from the event that were posted on Twitter below. Cobb held the belt for over a year. He won the title in October 2018. This ends his title reign at 427 days.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bandido, Jeff Cobb, PWG, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading