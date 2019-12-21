wrestling / News
Bandido Captures PWG World Title From Jeff Cobb (Pics)
December 21, 2019 | Posted by
– PWG has a new World champion. Bandido defeated Jeff Cobb at last night’s PWG The Makings of a Varsity Athlete event to win the belt. You can check out some photos from the event that were posted on Twitter below. Cobb held the belt for over a year. He won the title in October 2018. This ends his title reign at 427 days.
#andnew @bandidowrestler #pwgvarsity pic.twitter.com/EGxlabWNuw
— esther lin 🏳️🌈 (@allelbows) December 21, 2019
#TendidoComoBandido!! @bandidowrestler #PWG #PWGVarsity pic.twitter.com/5bKfuNBKpL
— cozy superkick ♻️ (@cozysuperkick) December 21, 2019
Congratulations to @bandidowrestler on becoming the new PWG champion! #PWGVarsity #TendidoComoBandido pic.twitter.com/otyBMnsukv
— Sex Luger (@RobBishopSD) December 21, 2019
