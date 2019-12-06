Bandido No-Shows AAA Event, Believed To Have Signed with CMLL

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Bandido and Flamita no-showed the AAA baseball stadium show on December 1, and Bandido showed up at a CMLL Arena Mexico show on November 29. After the third match had concluded, Bandido arrived and it was announced that he had signed with CMLL.

This likely means that he is not going to WWE, who reportedly had interest in him. However, if he’s working in CMLL he could still potentially stay with ROH or even go to AEW, although AEW mostly works with AAA. The CMLL deal is not said to be a full-time arrangement.

Bandido was brought into CMLL for a top role, while he and Flamita haven’t been allowed to be higher up the card on AAA shows, possibly due to politics or because he doesn’t have a full-time deal. He’s already made it to the top in PWG and has done well in NJPW. He has a going rate for bookings and CMLL said they would match it for a series of dates. A couple of top talents convinced management to bring him in.

Bandido was planned to work a program with Sanson, but Sanson injured his ankle on the same show and was taken to the hospital. He will be out for over a month. The Dinamitas came out to confront Bandido, who took out Sanson with a tijera.