Bandido vs. Flamita Added To MLW Azteca Underground

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Bandido and Flamita for MLW Azteca Underground on April 1. The event happens at Gilley’s in Dallas and serves as a TV taping. The announcement reads:

Two of Mexico’s grandest luchadores collide in Dallas April 1st!

Cesar Duran has signed Bandido vs. Flamita for Friday, April 1 at Cesar Duran’s MLW AZTECA UNDERGROUND hosted by Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with a special 2pm matinee, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping and interactive experience.

AZTECA Underground just got a double main event with the signing of this huge lucha encounter.

Nearly 3 years since his last bout in MLW, Flamita returns to MLW at AZTECA UNDERGROUND for what promises to be an electrifying encounter with Mexico’s most wanted: Bandido.

Introduced by Cesar Duran on FUSION as a surprise entrant into a 4-way middleweight championship bout, Bandido looks to get into the title picture once again by defeating a tag team partner and rival in Flamita.

Wearing a mask adorned with flames, Flamita returns to MLW looking to showcase to America and the world his extraordinary talents and win championship gold.

However, Flamita will be tested as he takes on a man who knows him better than anyone in the sport in Bandido. Both brilliant, cutting edge tecnicos, this bout promises to be a nonstop thrill ride.

“Friends, enemies… I could care less,” said MLW Matchmaker Cesar Duran. “April 1 Bandido and Flamita enter my cathedral of violence for a super lucha!!!!”

Will Bandido get into the mix for a title shot? Will Flamita return to MLW and Medina or Aramis be on the receiving end of the unforgiving Mexican leather strap? Find out April 1st in Dallas Cesar Duran presents MLW AZTECA UNDERGROUND!

LINE-UP FOR APRIL 1:

¡Azteca Apocalypto Match!

LA Park vs. Jacob Fatu

¡Super Lucha!

Bandido vs. Flamita

Mexican Strap Match

Aramis vs. Gino Medina

Super Estelar de Trios

Aerostar, Microman, El Dragon vs. Strange Sangre (Arez, Mini Abismo Negro & ???)

Octagon Jr. vs. Matt Cross

More matches and appearances to be announced soon.