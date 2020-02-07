Bar Wrestling 53 Results: Joey Ryan Battles Holidead, More

– Bar Wrestling held their latest show, “We Work Hard, We Play Hard” on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, California featuring Joey Ryan in action and more. You can see the full results below per Fightful:

* Dom Kubrick def. Douglas James, Eli Everfly and Lucas Riley

* Watts def. Zicky Dice

* The RockNES Monsters (BHK & Yuma) def. The Leftovers (Andy Brown & Ray Rosas)

* Holidead def. Joey Ryan

* Heather Monroe def. Jamie Senegal

* Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre), Adrian Quest & B-Boy def. Chris Bey, Ren Narita, Rocky Romero & Shota Umino