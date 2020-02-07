wrestling / News
Bar Wrestling 53 Results: Joey Ryan Battles Holidead, More
– Bar Wrestling held their latest show, “We Work Hard, We Play Hard” on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, California featuring Joey Ryan in action and more. You can see the full results below per Fightful:
* Dom Kubrick def. Douglas James, Eli Everfly and Lucas Riley
* Watts def. Zicky Dice
* The RockNES Monsters (BHK & Yuma) def. The Leftovers (Andy Brown & Ray Rosas)
* Holidead def. Joey Ryan
* Heather Monroe def. Jamie Senegal
* Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre), Adrian Quest & B-Boy def. Chris Bey, Ren Narita, Rocky Romero & Shota Umino
I be wildin 😈 @BarWrestling pic.twitter.com/X6FYQNcAok
— Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey) February 6, 2020
@BarWrestling when I said I had a night…. #kingofdongstyle pic.twitter.com/q6X9J3fxtS
— Mister Rai 🐛🐛 (@MrRaiToYou) February 6, 2020
@BarWrestling when I said I had a night…. #kingofdongstyle pic.twitter.com/q6X9J3fxtS
— Mister Rai 🐛🐛 (@MrRaiToYou) February 6, 2020
@azucarRoc @BarWrestling pic.twitter.com/qrhTzlmwRq
— Shawn (@dashawns2cents) February 6, 2020
Heather just chilling because she can 😎😎@BarWrestling pic.twitter.com/OAX9ugA8Zb
— Rich (@King_OfSports) February 6, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jerry Lawler on Vince McMahon Yelling at The Broadcast Team, Says Vince Has Never Yelled At Him
- Bruce Prichard on Eddie Guerrero’s Injury During The Radicalz’ In-Ring Debut, The Group Losing All Their Matches That Night
- Tony Khan Says AEW Has a Concussion Protocol in Place, on Level of Involvement Talents Have in Developing Their Personas
- Booker T Suggests That The Revival Take the Money from WWE, Explains Why He’d Pick Money Over Legacy