Baron Black Comments On Rock Bottom Received From Lil Scrappy At Battle Slam

During a recent interview with Fightful’s Stephen Jensen after Battle Slam Fight For ATL on June 12, Baron Black commented on receiving a rock bottom courtesy of Lil Scrappy at the event and more. Check out the highlights below (per Fightful):

On the incident: “This man came on my show, decided to…first of all, respect to Zenshi, he caught me slipping a little bit. I’m not going to lie, I’m in a little bit of a rut right now, but we’re going to work through it. To have the audacity to perform while I’m still in there gathering my thoughts in the ring, that was very disrespectful. I took the damn mic out of his hand and then he had the audacity to put his hands on me and perform a rock bottom. I don’t know who taught him that shit, but I’m the master of the ring. I’m the fucking technician, I’m the head technician in charge, the submission advocate. He’s gonna have to learn that the hard way. I will get my paws on him,” he said. “Ya’ll will hear more about that in the coming days. There will be consequences and repercussions for his actions. You’re just not going to do it on my damn show.”

On the event overall: “I’m feeling a little banged up, as ya’ll see what happened, (that) will not go with consequences and repercussions. You know exactly who I’m talking about, I’m talking about Scrap. When I see you, it’s on sight, we have unfinished business. Outside of that, I love this pay-per-view.”