Baron Black Weighs In On His Match With Mike Bailey At Battle Slam Thriller

Baron Black faced Mike Bailey at Battle Slam Thriller last month, and he recently shared his thoughts about the match. Black picked up the win over Bailey at the October 30th show and he talked about the match in a new interview with Stephen Jensen for Fightful. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On the win over Bailey: “It was one PWI-ranked wrestler vs. another PWI-ranked wrestler in 2022. When you put two high-caliber athletes like that in the ring, one being the ICON World Champion, one being the former X-Division Champion in IMPACT, you get what you saw. You get some magical-tastical shit that you’ve ever seen on the Georgia Independent scene, probably that you’ve ever seen on the East Coast this year in wrestling.”

On a ICON World Title match with #1 contender Shoot Taylor: “I’m like his father. I’m the Papi, as the legend [Eddie Guerrero] would say. I’m his father, his mentor, the guy who helped trained him a little, getting him out there on the scene. he’s like my son. You know when your son is ready for certain things. My son is not ready for this. He’s not getting his title shot next month. As the mentor to him, I’m going to steer him in the right direction, he’s not getting his ICON World Championship shot just yet. I’m going to give it to him when I think he’s ready.”