Barry Horowitz on Wishing He Could Have Faced Kurt Angle

– Under the Ropes podcast recently spoke to former WCW and WWE talent Barry Horowitz, who discussed how he wished he could’ve faced WWE Kurt Angle when they were both in the prime of their careers. Horowitz stated the following:

“Hands down, Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle. In my prime, if I was calling the match, I would want a 30 minute match with Kurt Angle and I would have him go over on me or you could do a 30 minute broadway and then have a rematch, and then of course Kurt goes over with his Angle Slam. I think we would bounce off each other, literally, for moves and holds. You got an Olympic gold medalist wrestling a guy who wrestled in high school and one year at FSU. There’s no comparison, but still, the fans don’t care about that, we’re doing pro wrestling right now. But yeah, that would be so cool.”