WWE News: Batista Honors His Mother For Pride Month, New WWE GIFs of the Week

– Batista took to Instagram to honor his mother for Pride Month, saying she was “loud and proud” before it was okay to do so. You can see the post below, in which he talks about being raised close to the LGBTQ+ community growing up in the Castro neighborhood of San Francisco during the era of Harvey Milk. He added, “Every decent part of me as a human being is directly because of my mother. I celebrate #lgbt Pride month with her and everyone else from the community that I was raised in.”

– WWE has released their latest GIFs of the week, featuring Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, Bray Wyatt, Shayna Baszler and more. You can check them out at Giphy here.