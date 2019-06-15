wrestling / News
WWE News: Batista Honors His Mother For Pride Month, New WWE GIFs of the Week
– Batista took to Instagram to honor his mother for Pride Month, saying she was “loud and proud” before it was okay to do so. You can see the post below, in which he talks about being raised close to the LGBTQ+ community growing up in the Castro neighborhood of San Francisco during the era of Harvey Milk. He added, “Every decent part of me as a human being is directly because of my mother. I celebrate #lgbt Pride month with her and everyone else from the community that I was raised in.”
😂😂🤣 I asked my mom for a picture of her from the 70’s because I wanted to do a post for 🏳️🌈pride month. She sent me this one. Then I said “do you have any without a big marijuana poster and a guy rolling a joint in the background?” She said “ hey it was the 70”s! We were high 7 days a week!” 🤣🤣 anyway this is my mom. Loud and proud when it wasn’t ok to be loud and proud. She never apologized for who she was or who she loved. Which is why I never did either. And never will! A strong lesbian raised a strong man and I couldnt be more proud of her. We lived in the Castro during the Harvey Milk years. She volunteered with every bit of strength and heartbroken energy she had with The Names Project . She still volunteers in San Francisco helping the homeless and mentally ill. She is the reason I am who I am. Every decent part of me as a human being is directly because of my mother. I celebrate #lgbt Pride month with her and everyone else from the community that I was raised in. And if anyone has issue with it, I said before and I’ll say it again, you can suck my balls! I love you mom! 🏳️🌈#Lesbian #activist #liberal #dcgirl #sanfranciscan
– WWE has released their latest GIFs of the week, featuring Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, Bray Wyatt, Shayna Baszler and more. You can check them out at Giphy here.
