WWE News: Batista Jokes About Getting A Drax Solo Movie, Seth Rollins Returns To UpUpDownDown

June 6, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Batista - Guardians of the Galaxy Drax

– Following the news that Jared Leto will be getting his own Joker movie, Batista posted on Twitter, joking that the chances of him getting a Drax movie have got to be astronomically high…

– Here is a new UpUpDownDown, featuring the return of Seth Rollins…

