WWE News: Batista Jokes About Getting A Drax Solo Movie, Seth Rollins Returns To UpUpDownDown

– Following the news that Jared Leto will be getting his own Joker movie, Batista posted on Twitter, joking that the chances of him getting a Drax movie have got to be astronomically high…

This is what we call a bad idea. https://t.co/1p8wtv4adY — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 5, 2018

But on the bright side! Which I usually try to look at… if this can happen then the chances of me getting a Drax movie have got to be astronomically high! Like so high that I’m going to stop tweeting and sit by the phone and wait for @MarvelStudios to call! ….any second now! https://t.co/hOt1I2OJxJ — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) June 6, 2018

Just tried calling. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 6, 2018

