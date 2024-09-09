wrestling / News
Batista Comments on Losing Muscle Mass, Says He’s At His Lightest Since He Was A Teenager
September 9, 2024 | Posted by
In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight (via Fightful), Batista commented on losing weight and muscle mass in recent months, noting he’s the lightest he’s been since he was a teenager.
He said: “I’m getting super trimmed. This is probably the lightest I’ve been since I was 19 years old. The heaviest I’ve ever been was 370 pounds. When I started Deacon, I was about 325 pounds. Throughout most of my wrestling career, I was about 290 pounds. Now I’m about 240 pounds. Just a year and a half ago for Knock At The Cabin, I went up to 315 pounds and that’s when the nightmare started. Getting that weight off has been a real challenge.“