Batista Offering $20,000 Reward for Arrest and Conviction of Those Responsible for Cruelty Against a Florida Manatee

– Earlier this week, WWE Hall of Famer Dave Bautista (aka Batista) offered up $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of those responsible for an act of animal cruelty against a Florida manatee that’s currently being investigated by federal authorities. Authorities are currently seeking information on the person or persons responsible for carving the letters spelling “Trump” into the back of a manatee in Florida.

Batista wrote on Monday, “If there’s not already a reward for the arrest and conviction of the low life scummy MAGATs that did this I’ll throw in $20,000. And I promise there will be bonuses to that reward!”

Manatees are a protected species in Florida (h/t PWInsider). In May 2017, the species was reclassified from endangered to threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act.

The Citrus County Chronicle reports that The United States Fish & Wildlife Service is currently searching for information on the person or persons responsible for the harassment of the manatee that was discovered earlier this week.