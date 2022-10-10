Battle Slam Reveals Match Updates For October 30 Thiller Event

As previously reported, Battle Slam will be hosting their Thriller event on October 30th in Atlanta, GA. Additional updates have been announced since the initial reveal, with a number of names and matches listed on social media. On the 7th it was disclosed that AEW’s Abadon would have her debut in a singles match against Janai Kai.

‼️MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT‼️#AEW Living Dead Girl debuts

The Kick Demon👹 Returns • ABADON v JANAI KAI •#BATTLESLAM • THRILLER

SUN • OCT. 30TH • ATLANTA,GA 🎟https://t.co/T0DV71NMwn pic.twitter.com/bQfYm7nIwi — BATTLE SLAM (@BattleSlam_) October 7, 2022

On October 9th, the promotion revealed that KiLynn King would debut as well, facing off opposite Queen Aminata.

👑BATTLE OF THE CROWN👑 The Mother F'N King debuts to battle the african woman wrestler Queen KiLYNN KING

• vs •

QUEEN AMINATA #BATTLESLAM • THRILLER

SUN • OCT. 30TH • ATLANTA,GA 🎟https://t.co/T0DV724Pyn pic.twitter.com/4iMeaq188h — BATTLE SLAM (@BattleSlam_) October 9, 2022

It was further published on the 10th that KC Navarro would be in the ring going up against Kevin Knight.