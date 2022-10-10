wrestling / News

Battle Slam Reveals Match Updates For October 30 Thiller Event

October 10, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: Battle Slam

As previously reported, Battle Slam will be hosting their Thriller event on October 30th in Atlanta, GA. Additional updates have been announced since the initial reveal, with a number of names and matches listed on social media. On the 7th it was disclosed that AEW’s Abadon would have her debut in a singles match against Janai Kai.

On October 9th, the promotion revealed that KiLynn King would debut as well, facing off opposite Queen Aminata.

It was further published on the 10th that KC Navarro would be in the ring going up against Kevin Knight.

