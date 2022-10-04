wrestling / News

Battle Slam Thriller Set For Later This Month

October 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Battle Slam Thriller Image Credit: Battle Slam

Battle Slam’s next event is set for later this month and is titled (appropriately for October) Thriller. Battle Slam announced the event on Monday, which will take place on October 30th and will feature the first defense of the Battle Slam ICON World Championship. You can see the announcement below, with tickets now on sale:

