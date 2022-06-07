wrestling / News
Battleslam Fight for ATL to Stream Live on FITE TV
– Battleslam has announced that the upcoming Battleslam: Fight for ATL show will stream live on FITE TV on Sunday, June 12. The event is being held at the Oasis Live Event Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Here is the current lineup for Battle Slam Fight For ATL:
* Private Party vs. KC Navarro & Myron Reed
* Leon Ruff vs. Dante Martin
* Tasha Steelz vs. Queen Aminata
* The Infantry vs. Russell Twins vs. C4 vs. Workhorsemen
* Adam Priest vs. JDX
* Tre Lamar vs. Invictus Khash vs. Kenny Alfonso vs. Shoot Taylor
* Austin Green open challenge
* Baron Black vs. Zenshi
* Anthony Ogogo, Reka Tehaka, Ashley D’Amboise in action
