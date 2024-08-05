wrestling / News
Bayley Comments On Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer Joining NXT, Loves That Women Want To Join WWE Division
Both Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer are on their way to NXT and Bayley loves that the women’s division in WWE has become a popular destination. In an interview with Unlikely (via Fightful), Bayley spoke about the sudden influx of new talent in WWE and enjoying that women want to be a part of the WWE roster.
She said: “I love that we have a division that women from all around the world want to come to and that they all want a piece of, and I feel like it was like that a lot when NXT, when we were in NXT and we were coming up to Raw and SmackDown, and then it got a little kind of [holds arm in a straight line] this for a little bit, and now it’s peaking again. I think that now we’re putting out the kind of competition that women want to be a part of and test themselves with. Obviously, there’s companies all over the world that they can have their choice of, and they chose us. I really need to step my game up, that’s really what it’s come to, and I’ve had that conversation with myself. There’s been a long time where I’m like, okay, well, I’m here, I’m a locker room leader, I’m a champion, but with these new girls coming in, they don’t care. They’re gonna take everything from me, and I have to fight for it.“
