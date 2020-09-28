Bayley Gets Surprise Challenger at Clash of Champions, Sasha Banks Attacks After (Pics, Video)

Bayley thought she was going to have an easy night at Clash of Champions after Nikki Cross was scratched from the show, but Asuka and Sasha Banks had other ideas. The Smackdown Women’s Champion came to the ring to crow over the fact that Cross was deemed unable to compete in their match at the PPV, then invited anyone in the back to come and face her.

That brought out Asuka, to Bayley’s surprise. The Raw Women’s Champion took it to Bayley until Bayley grabbed a chair and attacked Asuka for the DQ loss, retaining the title. After the match, Banks blindsided Bayley wearing the soft collar that is protecting Banks’ neck due to the attack on her by Bayley a few weeks ago. Bayley managed to take back control, but Banks fought back and sent Bayley packing from the ring.

Bayley’s Smackdown Women’s Title reign now stands at 349 days, having won it from Charlotte Flair at the October 11th, 2019 Smackdown. You can check out our live coverage of Clash of Champions here.