wrestling / News
Bayley Gets Surprise Challenger at Clash of Champions, Sasha Banks Attacks After (Pics, Video)
Bayley thought she was going to have an easy night at Clash of Champions after Nikki Cross was scratched from the show, but Asuka and Sasha Banks had other ideas. The Smackdown Women’s Champion came to the ring to crow over the fact that Cross was deemed unable to compete in their match at the PPV, then invited anyone in the back to come and face her.
That brought out Asuka, to Bayley’s surprise. The Raw Women’s Champion took it to Bayley until Bayley grabbed a chair and attacked Asuka for the DQ loss, retaining the title. After the match, Banks blindsided Bayley wearing the soft collar that is protecting Banks’ neck due to the attack on her by Bayley a few weeks ago. Bayley managed to take back control, but Banks fought back and sent Bayley packing from the ring.
Bayley’s Smackdown Women’s Title reign now stands at 349 days, having won it from Charlotte Flair at the October 11th, 2019 Smackdown. You can check out our live coverage of Clash of Champions here.
On day #349 as #SmackDown #WomensChampion … here comes @itsBayleyWWE. #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/GVeInUENxJ
— WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2020
It's @WWEAsuka!
Can The #EmpressOfTomorrow become a DOUBLE CHAMPION at #WWEClash of Champions?! @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/7fYqEhtM2A
— WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2020
Well, hello again, @WWEAsuka!
The #WWERaw #WomensChampion is here to confront the #SmackDown #WomensChampion @itsBayleyWWE LIVE on @WWENetwork! #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/dRB3ruFqCC
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 28, 2020
We have an impromptu #SmackDown #WomensTitle match happening RIGHT NOW at #WWEClash of Champions!
Will @WWEAsuka become #Asuka2Belts at the expense of @itsBayleyWWE?! pic.twitter.com/OmwxzIkzA9
— WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2020
"Say my name again, Michael!"
You don't want this look from @itsBayleyWWE, @MichaelCole. #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/SVDEFKq2ts
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 28, 2020
Lost the match by disqualification.
Retained the #SmackDown #WomensTitle.#WWEClash @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/Emuv9Pi76Q
— WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2020
THE BOSS IS BACK to get some of @itsBayleyWWE!#WWEClash @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/8trew9QhNC
— WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2020
#TheBoss @SashaBanksWWE is BACK and absolutely UNLOADING on #SmackDown #WomensChampion @itsBayleyWWE! #WWEClash ▶️ https://t.co/mEtFCkYeOf pic.twitter.com/VqWsWcdPiM
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 28, 2020
Worth a thousand words. If not more.#WWEClash @itsBayleyWWE @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/RkCeUudvx9
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 28, 2020
More Trending Stories
- T-Bar Brings Up Chris Jericho’s Controversial Fozzy Concert In Social Media Response
- Ryback Says The World Will Be A Better Place When Vince McMahon Dies
- Details On Why Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Recently Sold Stock, Main Roster Presence Reduced Lately
- Reckoning Responds to Fan Who Says Anna Jay Is Better: ‘She’s Not Going to Sleep With You’