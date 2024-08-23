Bayley Says She Needs a New Door To Bring Back ‘Ding Dong, Hello’

Bayley says that if she ends up bringing back her ‘Ding Dong, Hello’ segment on WWE TV, she’ll need a new door. The Smackdown star hosted the talk show segment on WWE for a while, most recently back in February of 2023, and she says that if one obstacle to bringing it back is simply that the door doesn’t exist anymore.

“Some people destroyed my Ding Dong, Hello Show (door),” Bayley said at Fanatics Fest (per Fightful, before asking the crowd, “Do you guys want the Ding Dong, Hello Show back?”

After the crowd cheered their approval, she said, “I bet we could find a new door. Hit up a Home Depot or something. I’ll see what I can do.”

Bayley just recently lost the WWE Women’s Championship to Nia Jax at WWE SummerSlam.