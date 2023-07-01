– Speaking to Gorilla Position ahead of WWE Money in the Bank, Bayley was asked about not having a bigger, more prominent role in WWE right now. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bayley on not being worried about it: “I mean, he said it. I could be on a little more posters. That could be me instead of Seth Rollins. But to me, I guess it’s more of, I can’t worry about all that. I kind of have to do what feels good in my heart and what I feel proud of, which right now is Damage CTRL.”

On how she’s proud of what she’s been able to do with Damage CTRL: “I’m really proud that I’ve been able to bring that to fruition and be able to be a part of their big moments. WrestleMania, wrestling legends, two-time Women’s Tag Team Champions, IYO SKY being in this match for her first time, things like that is rewarding to me, whether they like to see it or not, how much of an asset I am, it’s fine.”

During today’s WWE Money in the Bank event, Bayley and her Damage CTRL teammate Iyo Sky are both competing in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The event is being held at the O2 Arena in London, UK. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.