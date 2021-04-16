Bayley Pays Tribute To The IIconics Following WWE Release

As previously reported, The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) were among ten talents released from the WWE, including Samoa Joe, Mickie James and others. Bayley took to Twitter to pay tribute to the pair. She posted a video which shows the two watching the main event of night one at Wrestlemania between Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks.

She wrote: “This 17 second video sums up what Cassie [Royce] and Jess [Kay] mean to the wrestling world. Watching the main event of Wrestlemania live in the crowd because they LOVE WRESTLING. And when the camera hits them….they make the same exact face (without hesitation) to make me laugh.”