Bayley and Other WWE Stars Try To ‘Peer Pressure’ AJ Lee Into In-Ring Return

It seems fans aren’t the only ones who want to see AJ Lee return to the WWE, as several current superstars also want it. Bayley, Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez, and Cora Jade all took to Twitter to try to “peer pressure” Lee into making a comeback.

After a fan asked for AJ Lee’s secret to looking youthful as she ages, Lee wrote: “Thank you, im definitely embracing my well earned wrinkles and gray hair cuz aging is a privilege, but therapy, self-love, avoiding toxic energy, and sunscreen will make that skin glow too, boo.”

Bayley replied: “I heard wrestling rings are really good for wrinkles.”

Morgan, Perez and Jade all agreed with Bayley. Lee said in response: “I adore you goddesses and your peer pressure.”

