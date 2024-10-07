wrestling / News
Bayley and Other WWE Stars Try To ‘Peer Pressure’ AJ Lee Into In-Ring Return
It seems fans aren’t the only ones who want to see AJ Lee return to the WWE, as several current superstars also want it. Bayley, Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez, and Cora Jade all took to Twitter to try to “peer pressure” Lee into making a comeback.
After a fan asked for AJ Lee’s secret to looking youthful as she ages, Lee wrote: “Thank you, im definitely embracing my well earned wrinkles and gray hair cuz aging is a privilege, but therapy, self-love, avoiding toxic energy, and sunscreen will make that skin glow too, boo.”
Bayley replied: “I heard wrestling rings are really good for wrinkles.”
Morgan, Perez and Jade all agreed with Bayley. Lee said in response: “I adore you goddesses and your peer pressure.”
I heard wrestling rings are really good for wrinkles..
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) October 6, 2024
Yeah same…..
— Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) October 6, 2024
Me too https://t.co/ayIKqRZtNB
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) October 6, 2024
✨mother in a ring again✨🦄
— roxanne (@roxanne_wwe) October 6, 2024
my bebes im howling
— AJ Mendez (@TheAJMendez) October 7, 2024
@YaOnlyLivvOnce i adore you goddesses and your peer pressure
— AJ Mendez (@TheAJMendez) October 6, 2024
More Trending Stories
- More Details on Kevin Owens’ Attack on Cody Rhodes Following WWE Bad Blood
- Triple H Says WWE Raw on Netflix Will Be ‘WWE in All It’s Glory,’ They Will ‘Turn the Volume Up A Lot’
- Triple H Addresses Goldberg Appearing at WWE Bad Blood, Says ‘Never Say Never’ to One More Match
- The Rock Sends A Message On His Instagram Following WWE Bad Blood