wrestling / News
Bayley, Sheamus and Grayson Waller Attend a Taylor Swift Concert
June 25, 2025 | Posted by
Three of WWE’s superstars are Swifties, as Bayley, Grayson Waller and Sheamus attended a recent Taylor Swift concert. The show happened last night Travis Kelce’s Tight End University, where Swift gave a surprise performance. Swift is Kelce’s girlfriend.
SWIFTIES pic.twitter.com/eJvJTR5caA
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 25, 2025
📽️| Better version of Taylor Shaking It the fuck Off with the Tight Ends in Nashville! pic.twitter.com/LL5rn7uv72
— Taylor Swift Updates (@swifferupdates) June 25, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Reveals Accidental Origin Of The Lake Of Reincarnation
- Pat McAfee Explains His Hiatus From WWE TV, Says He Was ‘Getting Exhausted’
- Rey Mysterio Addresses Dominik’s Complaints About Not Getting Paid for Appearing at WWE SummerSlam 2005
- Backstage Update on WWE Night of Champions, Superstars Not Allowed to Address Issue on Raw