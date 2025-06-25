wrestling / News

Bayley, Sheamus and Grayson Waller Attend a Taylor Swift Concert

June 25, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Image Credit: AMC Theatres

Three of WWE’s superstars are Swifties, as Bayley, Grayson Waller and Sheamus attended a recent Taylor Swift concert. The show happened last night Travis Kelce’s Tight End University, where Swift gave a surprise performance. Swift is Kelce’s girlfriend.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bayley, Grayson Waller, Sheamus, Taylor Swift, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading