Bear Bronson Comments On Being Off TV, Feels Like He’s ‘Paying For Someone Else’s Crimes’

Bear Bronson hasn’t been seen on AEW or ROH TV since his former tag partner was fired in February, and he’s feeling the frustration. As previously reported, Bear Boulder was released from AEW in February after being arrested for battery by strangulation, and Bronson hasn’t been on TV since.

Bronson posted to Twitter on Monday in response to a fan saying his “aura has exploded” since he went solo, writing:

“Trying my best. I’m forgotten & ignored, just being honest. Almost feels like I’m paying for someone else’s crimes. But whatever, I’m doing everything I can. My wife, family, fans, wrestlers & many others have been there for me lifting me up & pushing me to succeed on my own.”

Bronson issued a statement after Boulder’s arrest and release, saying he was “heartbroken” and “blindsided” by the news of Boulder’s arrest and saying of domestic violence, “Don’t let anyone make you believe there are shades of gray or ‘yeah but’ exceptions to that garbage. It’s not shades of gray, it’s very black & white. I don’t care how you spin it, that’s not love.”