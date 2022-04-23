Beat The Clock Challenge, Cage Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced a Beat The Clock “I Quit” challenge, a cage match and more for next week’s episode of Smackdown. It was announced on Friday’s show that Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey will compete in separate I Quit matches with an attempt to win their matches faster than the other.

In addition, Sami Zayn will face Drew McIntyre once more, this time in a steel cage, and Ricochet will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Shanky.

The full lineup for the show is below:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet vs. Shanky

* Beat The Clock ‘I Quit’ Challenge: Charlotte Flair vs. TBA

* Beat The Clock ‘I Quit’ Challenge: Ronda Rousey vs. TBA

* Steel Cage Match: Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre