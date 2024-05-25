wrestling / News

Becky Lynch Demands Immediate Rematch, Exercising Rematch Clause This Monday on WWE Raw

May 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE King and Queen of the Ring Becky Lynch Image Credit: WWE

– Becky Lynch was livid after losing her WWE Women’s World Title to Liv Morgan today at WWE King and Queen of the Ring. Following today’s title bout at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Byron Saxton caught up with Lynch backstage. Lynch then revealed that she has a rematch clause in her contract, and she’s going to exercise it this Monday on WWE Raw.

So it looks like Becky Lynch will get her rematch against new Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan in two days on WWE Raw at the EnMarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST.

