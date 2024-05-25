– Becky Lynch was livid after losing her WWE Women’s World Title to Liv Morgan today at WWE King and Queen of the Ring. Following today’s title bout at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Byron Saxton caught up with Lynch backstage. Lynch then revealed that she has a rematch clause in her contract, and she’s going to exercise it this Monday on WWE Raw.

So it looks like Becky Lynch will get her rematch against new Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan in two days on WWE Raw at the EnMarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST.

Becky looking to activate her rematch clause on RAW this upcoming Monday!#WWEKingAndQueen | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/zpagv6yy3M — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) May 25, 2024