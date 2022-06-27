wrestling / News

Becky Lynch, Eddie Kingston, Naomi & More React to Claudio Castagnoli’s AEW Debut

June 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Claudio Castagnoli Image Credit: AEW

Claudio Castagnoli made his AEW debut at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and the wrestling world took to Twitter to react. As noted earlier, Catagnoli debuted and defeated Zack Sabre Jr. on the crossover PPV. You can see reactions from Becky Lynch, Naomi, Eddie Kingston and more below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Claudio Castagnoli, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading