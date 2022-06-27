Becky Lynch, Eddie Kingston, Naomi & More React to Claudio Castagnoli’s AEW Debut

Claudio Castagnoli made his AEW debut at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and the wrestling world took to Twitter to react. As noted earlier, Catagnoli debuted and defeated Zack Sabre Jr. on the crossover PPV. You can see reactions from Becky Lynch, Naomi, Eddie Kingston and more below:

Well look who has grown a pair! Hahahahahaha https://t.co/pLzwmoXLPg — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) June 27, 2022

LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) June 27, 2022

😍 so happy bro is back! Whew Chills 💪 — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) June 27, 2022

Evil Uno is co-workers with Claudio Castagnoli. #AEWForbiddenDoor — EVIL UNO is GOOD (@EvilUno) June 27, 2022

I can’t wait to beat up Claudio! — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) June 27, 2022