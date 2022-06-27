wrestling / News
Becky Lynch, Eddie Kingston, Naomi & More React to Claudio Castagnoli’s AEW Debut
Claudio Castagnoli made his AEW debut at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and the wrestling world took to Twitter to react. As noted earlier, Catagnoli debuted and defeated Zack Sabre Jr. on the crossover PPV. You can see reactions from Becky Lynch, Naomi, Eddie Kingston and more below:
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 27, 2022
.@ClaudioCSRO
Yessssssssssssssssssssss!!!!!!!!!!!
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 27, 2022
Well look who has grown a pair! Hahahahahaha https://t.co/pLzwmoXLPg
— Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) June 27, 2022
LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
— Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) June 27, 2022
.@ClaudioCSRO that’s the tweet 😍
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) June 27, 2022
😍 so happy bro is back! Whew Chills 💪
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) June 27, 2022
Nice little pop for Claudio. Totally deserves it. #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor @BustedOpenRadio
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) June 27, 2022
CLAUDIO🇨🇭#ForbiddenDoor @AdamColePro’s Uno shoes must have summoned him.
— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) June 27, 2022
Evil Uno is co-workers with Claudio Castagnoli. #AEWForbiddenDoor
— EVIL UNO is GOOD (@EvilUno) June 27, 2022
I can’t wait to beat up Claudio!
— sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) June 27, 2022
Claudioclaudioclaudioaudioeveryonesfuckeditsclaudio!!!!!🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) June 27, 2022
Wow !!!!!!!!! Congrats ! @ClaudioCSRO ! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/tjhAN579R7
— CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) June 27, 2022
