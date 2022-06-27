Claudio Castagnoli Makes AEW Debut, Beats Zack Sabre Jr. At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door (Clips)

Claudi Castagnoli is All Elite, making his AEW debut with a win over Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door. The former Cesaro was revealed as Bryan Danielson’s opponent for Sabre and the newest member of the Blackpool Combat Club during Sunday’s PPV. He battled Sabre to a hard-fought victory, pinning Sabre with the Ricola Bomb. You can see some clips from the match below.

The appearance is the first in the ring for Castagnoli since he was released from WWE in February. He will also be part of the BCC for their match against the Jericho Appreciation Society at the Blood & Guts episode of Dynamite this week.

Our ongoing live coverage of Forbidden Door is here.

#ZSJ's opponent is none other than Claudio Castagnoli @ClaudioCSRO, the newest member of the #BlackpoolCombatClub, here at #ForbiddenDoor! Order the PPV right now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/uZdC9x5eFG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022

What a slick counter by @zacksabrejr! Order the PPV right now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/3TM0gODYJg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022