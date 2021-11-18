Becky Lynch Explains Confrontation With Charlotte Flair, Why She Took Issue With Flair’s Actions

Becky Lynch opened up a bit on her confrontation with Charlotte Flair after their now-infamous title exchange segment on Smackdown, and why she took issue with Flair’s actions. As you most likely recall, Lynch and Flair had an altercation backstage after their main event segment on the October 22nd episode of Smackdown over Flair dropping the Raw Women’s Championship. Lynch discussed the incident on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani this afternoon, confirming some of the reports and explaining she “lost it” on Flair verbally because it’s an issue of trust to her.

Lynch acknowledged in the discussion that Flair is difficult to work with and when asked if she was dreading working with Flair and hoped it was done after Survivor Series, said simply “Yes.” When asked how difficult it’s going to be to get on the same page with Flair for the match on Sunday, she said, “Well, we’ll see.” You can see the highlights of the discussion below:

On what went down during the segment: “Well, we can…there was, there was a plan in place that was supposed to go one way. And if it went one way, then everyone would have had a moment and it would have been great. And I, in the back, said, ‘This isn’t going to happen. She’s going to do something else.’ And, she did exactly what I said that she was going to do.

“And so, because sometimes things can happen out there and you know, people can get carried away in a moment? And you don’t really, you don’t have time to process what happens. But when I knew that there was going to be purposefully, she was going to purposely disrespect me, I processed a lot quicker. And so I was able to hold it together until I got backstage. I did what I was supposed to do. And then, when I got backstage, I lost it a little bit.”

On the backstage confrontation: “I lost it. I just lost it, I said some things … I had to go out and do the dark match right after, so I verbally lost it. I still had a match to go on and do. So I didn’t have time to be scrapping in the back. [I verbally lose it] to her.”

On if she got in trouble over the altercation: “I mean, there — people were talked to. But at the end of the day, I was right.”

On what bothered her about Flair’s actions: “The way that it was all handled. And so, I would have to give you the whole story and … I know, but look. It was supposed to go a certain way, and when I, when I saw it happening, I was like, ‘Ah, I knew it, I knew it.” And I told people beforehand that this was what was going to happen. She was going to make it really hard to do this angle, and then it happened. And then so I, ust lost it. I lost it, because I was able to process it. Because I knew that this was going to happen I knew that I wasn’t going to be able to do my thing.

“And there was just no need for it. There was no need for it, because at the end of the day, it wasn’t about me. It wasn’t about me. It was about Sasha [Banks] and her getting into something. And so I was like, ‘What is — this is just stupid. This is just ridiculous.’ Like, ‘We need to go out there and be able to trust each other. Because that’s what this is. We need to be able to trust that one person is going to do what they said they’re going to do. Because otherwise we’ll be doing this [MMA]. But we’re not doing this, it’s professional wrestling. And it’s a beautiful art, it’s a beautiful art that I love. And I love it more than anything, and I love it for what it is. It’s telling stories through violence, essentially. And when somebody goes out and you can’t trust them to do what we’ve agreed on doing, then what are we doing? Because our bodies are in people’s hands. What we do is extremely dangerous. It’s extremely dangerous and we’re trusting somebody with our lives. And this — okay, obviously this segment wasn’t trusting somebody with our lives. But, but it’s the meaning behind it. And so — it’s happened with other things. And I just need to be able to trust somebody. And when it happens to other people, maybe they can’t say something, but I can say something. So I’m not scared.”

On Ric Flair’s tweet taking shots at Lynch: “Look, I saw that tweet. The one you’re referring too, the one I’m kind of referring to. And I looked at it, and I wrote out a response that would’ve really been quite biting. And I deleted it and I let it go, because I think it’s really sad. Because this is a legend at one point. Who’s now — this legend, 16 World Champion Ric Flair — is now jealous of me? And that’s cool, it’s cool for me. And he’s now trying to use me to get clout, you know? To promote whatever he has going on next because he’s dug himself into a bit of a hole with other things. So I kind of just was like ‘Ah, let me let him out of it because it’s kind of sad’, you know? It’s kind of sad.”

On Flair saying she gets criticism for being difficult because she’s a woman: “Nobody acts like this. Everyone else is business. Nobody just cares about themselves. They care about the segment, they care about how everybody else works, and they work together. Nobody else does this. There’s no other guy on the roster. There’s no guy on the roster, there’s no girl on the roster. Everybody else, when you work with them you know it’s gonna be easy. You know that we’re gonna go, and we’re gonna make magic, and we’re gonna do some fun things. We’re gonna get the audience feeling a certain way, we make the show. Because it’s a show, and that’s what we do. No guys or girls act like that. Nobody. So you can’t say ‘It’s because I’m a woman.’ No, it’s because you’re an a**hole. …sorry.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The MMA Hour with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.