Trevor Lee Set For First Post-WWE Appearance
May 5, 2024
The former Cameron Grimes is set for his first post-WWE appearance at Elevation Pro Wrestling this summer. Elevation Pro announced on Sunday that Trevor Lee will appear for their Homecoming show on July 27th in Lexington, North Carolina.
Lee was released from WWE late last month. His no-compete with WWE expires on July 22nd.
🚨SHOW ANNOUNCEMENT🚨
Elevation Pro Wrestling presents:
“HOMECOMING ”
Join us as we WELCOME HOME former WWE superstar TREVOR LEE!
🗓️: Saturday JULY 27, 2024
📍: Elevation Pro Wrestling Arena
599 S. Railroad St. Lexington, NC
27292
🎟️: https://t.co/MAHAVyowXd pic.twitter.com/asp8ZTxr2k
— Elevation Pro Wrestling (@TheElevationPro) May 5, 2024
