Trevor Lee Set For First Post-WWE Appearance

May 5, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The former Cameron Grimes is set for his first post-WWE appearance at Elevation Pro Wrestling this summer. Elevation Pro announced on Sunday that Trevor Lee will appear for their Homecoming show on July 27th in Lexington, North Carolina.

Lee was released from WWE late last month. His no-compete with WWE expires on July 22nd.

