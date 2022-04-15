Becky Lynch Says She’s The Main Event Regardless Of Her Place On The Card

Becky Lynch spoke to TV Insider and she made it clear that she feels like a main eventer no matter where she is on the card. Here are some notes from the interview:

On drawing in fans with emotion: “That’s all this is. It’s story,” Lynch said. “When we watch anything, we’re watching and listening to a story. So you want to tell that in the best, most intriguing way possible. It’s an art. That’s the part I love about this more than anything, being able to take the audience on a ride. We see the athleticism. We see the moves. That’s not what draws us in. What draws us in is emotion.

“It’s the in-between. The rawness of it all. I’m not the most athletic in the world, but I can tell one hell of a story,” Lynch continued. “That’s the part I’ve focused on. How can I tell the best story? How do I take them on that ride? How do I draw out that emotion? As the old saying goes, people won’t remember what you did or said, but how you made them feel.”

On her & Seth Rollins being fashionable: “We don’t really discuss it. We show each other things, and then are like, ‘That’s freakin’ wild. That’s awesome. I’m jealous of that.’ He has some items in his closet that I want to alter and tailor and wear myself because they are so badass. He is the same way. Although it is a lot easier for me to alter his stuff than him to alter mine.”

On always being a top attraction: “I am the main event. It doesn’t matter where on the card,” Lynch said.