Becky Lynch Reveals New Hairstyle After Bianca Belair Cut Her Hair On Raw

Becky Lynch has her new hairstyle after she got an unasked-for haircut from Bianca Belair on Raw. As noted, Belair took the shears to Lynch’s hair on Monday’s show after Lynch attempted to cut Bianca’s braid off, leading to the Raw Women’s Champion having a meltdown in the ring.

Lynch posted to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal her new look, as you can see below. She wrote:

“Joke’s on you @BiancaBelairWWE. I look cool af. #WrestleMania”

Lynch and Belair will meet with the Raw Women’s Championship on the line at night one of WrestleMania 38 on Saturday.