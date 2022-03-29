Bianca Belair Cuts Becky Lynch’s Hair on WWE Raw

Bianca Belair got payback on Becky Lynch during tonight’s Raw by taking a little off the top. Belair returned to Raw on tonight’s show after being off last week selling an injury at Lynch’s hands. During the segment, Lynch came down to the ring and attacked Belair with a chair, then pulled out a pair of scissors to try and cut her WrestleMania opponent’s braid off.

Unfortunately for Lynch, Belair was able to pick her up and deliver a KOD. She hit another one before grabbing the scissors and cutting at Lynch’s hair until officials came down and got them separated. You can see clips from the segment below: