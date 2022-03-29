wrestling / News
Bianca Belair Cuts Becky Lynch’s Hair on WWE Raw
Bianca Belair got payback on Becky Lynch during tonight’s Raw by taking a little off the top. Belair returned to Raw on tonight’s show after being off last week selling an injury at Lynch’s hands. During the segment, Lynch came down to the ring and attacked Belair with a chair, then pulled out a pair of scissors to try and cut her WrestleMania opponent’s braid off.
Unfortunately for Lynch, Belair was able to pick her up and deliver a KOD. She hit another one before grabbing the scissors and cutting at Lynch’s hair until officials came down and got them separated. You can see clips from the segment below:
"I said I was coming for your hair, Bianca!" ✂@BeckyLynchWWE | #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/K2KpmYKuDk
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 29, 2022
#WWERaw Women’s Champion @BeckyLynchWWE just got a haircut courtesy of @BiancaBelairWWE!!! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Nd7H5rxEeP
— WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2022
😲😲😲😲😲😲😲@BiancaBelairWWE just gave @BeckyLynchWWE a makeover on #WrestleMania #WWERaw!!! pic.twitter.com/z19fPBDzaE
— WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2022
#WWERaw Women's Champion @BeckyLynchWWE is FUMING!!!@BiancaBelairWWE#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/c1VnxaaNMM
— WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2022
😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡@BeckyLynchWWE#WWERaw #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/85QkdaqPsK
— WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2022
