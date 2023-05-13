Becky Lynch on the Goals She Still Has Left In Wrestling, Including Money in the Bank

In an interview with My Love Letter to Wrestling (via Fightful), Becky Lynch spoke about the rest of her goals in wrestling, including winning Money in the Bank. She also wants a match with Beth Phoenix.

She said: “I do want to win the Money in the Bank briefcase before it’s all said and done, and also wrestle Beth Phoenix. I’ve been trying to get her for years. She’s been dodging me.Every single Money in the Bank match I’ve been in, I’ve always been the second last person. We’re talking four Money in the Bank madder match, I’ve been the second last person.”

She also talked about Rollins’ cash-in at Wrestlemania 31, adding: “I don’t think anyone can and I don’t think there’s a point in trying. That’s going to go down as the greatest cash in in history, and I’m quite alright to let him have that one. Maybe I can come fairly close.“