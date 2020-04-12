Becky Lynch on How She and Seth Rollins Are Dealing With the Pandemic, How It Has Affected Their Wedding Plans

– Extra.ie recently interviewed Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch. During the interview, she spoke about her relationship with her fiancé and fellow WWE Superstar, Seth Rollins, and how the global pandemic with the coronavirus has affected their wedding plans. Below are some highlights.

Becky Lynch on the empty WrestleMania 36: “It was strange to watch it as a fan but it puts you in a whole different perspective and I think that’s important for us. Sometimes as wrestlers we get trained to look for more critical things and once you can sit back and just watch it and enjoy it and realize the hard work and creativity everybody put in to try and put on the best possible show, it was really awesome to see.”

Lynch on how her mother reacted to her wrestling training: “My ma, yes! The freakin’ killings that were in my house when I told her I was wrestling, because I lied to her and told her that it was Brazilian Jiu Jitsu that I was doing. Then when she found out it was wrestling, she freakin’ nearly ripped my head off. But in school, I thought — whether I was or I wasn’t — I thought I was the coolest thing in the world, because I wrestled. I was the only girl that wrestled and it gave me that little thing where I was like, ‘Nobody can mess with me.’ So I don’t know, I felt cool anyway. I felt like it gave me a little bit of an edge, something about myself. I used to live in a place on Bayside and I wrestled, so people would call me A.C. Slater, so I thought that was cool!”

On how she and Seth Rollins are dealing with the shutdown at home: “We’re doing good too. Seth has his own gym that he owns in Iowa that’s shut down so we can still go in there and train by ourselves. Then being able to be home and cook and catch up on shows that I’ve never watched, do acting classes online, and read and try to learn different things. It’s been great.”

On if the global pandemic has affected their wedding plans: “Yeah it has, that’s going to to get pushed back, obviously. Look, at the end of the day, I’m going to be with him forever. So it doesn’t matter if we get married next month or next year or two days from now, it’s all the same, but it would be better if my family and friends could be there.”