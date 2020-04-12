wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Does Her Own Take on the #DontRushChallenge
Becky Lynch got in on the #DontRushChallenge craze — albeit in her own way. As noted last week, Naomi released a joint video of Sasha Banks, Naomi, Nia Jax, Zelina Vega, Tamina Snuka, Bayley, Liv Morgan, Natalya, The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce), Dana Brooke, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Lacey Evans, Bianca Belair, and Lana all doing the challenge which shows people becoming best version of themselves in a quick cut.
Lynch was not part of that video, but she released one on her Instagram account on Saturday that you can see below. She does the opening set up and covers the camera with her hand, but when it comes back it’s still the same scene, either implying that she just isn’t down with the challenge or is already the best version of herself:
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Details on WWE Returning to Live TV Next Week Being a Vince McMahon Call, Some Officials Rumored to be ‘Shocked’ by Decision
- Edge Reveals What Bret Hart Told Him About His WrestleMania 36 Match Against Randy Orton, Says They Had To Change Everything They Had Planned Hours Before the Match
- Vince Russo Says Nobody in WWE Expressed Concern to Him About Wrestlers Getting Injured In Brawl for All, Explains Who Got Over From It, Says He Failed Bart Gunn
- Kevin Sullivan on Why He Declined to Be in Chris Benoit Dark Side of the Ring Episode, Denies Hitting Nancy