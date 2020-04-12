Becky Lynch Does Her Own Take on the #DontRushChallenge

Becky Lynch got in on the #DontRushChallenge craze — albeit in her own way. As noted last week, Naomi released a joint video of Sasha Banks, Naomi, Nia Jax, Zelina Vega, Tamina Snuka, Bayley, Liv Morgan, Natalya, The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce), Dana Brooke, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Lacey Evans, Bianca Belair, and Lana all doing the challenge which shows people becoming best version of themselves in a quick cut.

Lynch was not part of that video, but she released one on her Instagram account on Saturday that you can see below. She does the opening set up and covers the camera with her hand, but when it comes back it’s still the same scene, either implying that she just isn’t down with the challenge or is already the best version of herself: