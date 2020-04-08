wrestling / News

WWE Superstars Take Part in Don’t Rush Challenge Video

April 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Evolution PPV WWE Women

– WWE Superstar Naomi released a video for the Don’t Rush Challenge featuring appearances by Sasha Banks, Naomi, Nia Jax, Zelina Vega, Tamina Snuka, Bayley, Liv Morgan, Natalya, The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce), Dana Brooke, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Lacey Evans, Bianca Belair, and Lana. You can check out that video below.

WWE, Jeffrey Harris

