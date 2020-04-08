wrestling / News
WWE Superstars Take Part in Don’t Rush Challenge Video
April 8, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Naomi released a video for the Don’t Rush Challenge featuring appearances by Sasha Banks, Naomi, Nia Jax, Zelina Vega, Tamina Snuka, Bayley, Liv Morgan, Natalya, The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce), Dana Brooke, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Lacey Evans, Bianca Belair, and Lana. You can check out that video below.
.@YoungTandBugsey 🤗 #dontrushchallange #WomensWrestling @LanaWWE @NiaJaxWWE @SashaBanksWWE @NaomiWWE @itsBayleyWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce @TaminaSnuka @BiancaBelairWWE @Zelina_VegaWWE @DanaBrookeWWE @CarmellaWWE @NatbyNature @CarmellaWWE @PeytonRoyceWWE @BillieKayWWE pic.twitter.com/iRc2szfEva
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) April 8, 2020
Lol i tried to get her!!!
— 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) April 8, 2020
