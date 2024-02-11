Becky Lynch Says She’s Worked On Her Book For Years

In an interview with Fightful, Becky Lynch spoke about the writing process for her upcoming memoir, which she said has taken ‘many years’. Lynch will release the book The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl on March 26. Here are highlights:

On how long the book took to write: “I was (working on a book) and I was working on it for many years. I would go and then I would stop, and then I would start again, and I would stop. It wasn’t kind of a cohesive work stream. I would sit down and for awhile I would get into it, and then I got a proper deadline and that really helped things and changed the game. Within about five weeks, I scrapped the whole thing, re-wrote it, and got to a point that I was very proud of. Now, I’m looking forward to people reading it and telling me what they think of it.”

On if she hesitated about including anything: “Absolutely everything. Especially when you’re talking about other people. Your perspective is your own, you’re always going to be bias, you’re always going to view yourself as the superhero. Sometimes, you’re not. Sometimes, you’re the asshole. I think it’s about being honest. Also, representing that person. When people are reading your book, they’re reading it as if you are the hero of the story, so you have a tendency to maybe want to villainize people. I don’t think that’s fair because they don’t get to defend themselves. I try to be as honest as possible, so when people are assholes, I try to represent them as assholes. When I was the asshole, I definitely represent myself as the asshole.”