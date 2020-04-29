wrestling / News

Becky Lynch To Guest Star On Showtime’s Billions

April 29, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE has announced that Becky Lynch will guest star on the season five premiere of the Showtime series Billions, which airs on May 3 at 9 PM ET. The announcement was made by Lynch and Billions creator/executive producer Brian Koppelman on this week’s episode of The Bump.

Last year, Koppelman wore Lynch’s shirt at a panel for the show and said Lynch had a standing invitation to appear whenever she wanted.

