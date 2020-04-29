wrestling / News
Becky Lynch To Guest Star On Showtime’s Billions
April 29, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has announced that Becky Lynch will guest star on the season five premiere of the Showtime series Billions, which airs on May 3 at 9 PM ET. The announcement was made by Lynch and Billions creator/executive producer Brian Koppelman on this week’s episode of The Bump.
BREAKING NEWS! #TheMan @BeckyLynchWWE will appear on the Season 5 premiere of @SHO_Billions! @briankoppelman pic.twitter.com/zmAxsrfVju
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) April 29, 2020
Last year, Koppelman wore Lynch’s shirt at a panel for the show and said Lynch had a standing invitation to appear whenever she wanted.
Great looking shirt, Brian. Let’s do this! #Billions #TheManWillComeAround https://t.co/XPCgQQzBsi
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 6, 2019
More Trending Stories
- WWE Hit With More Class Action Lawsuits, Two Specifically Mention Saudi Arabia Controversy & Wrestlers Being Held ‘Hostage’ By Saudi Government
- Chris Jericho Discusses the Recent WWE Releases, Realizing He Had Great Chemistry With Tony Schiavone, Feuding With Vanguard 1
- Jim Cornette Comments on Nia Jax’s Reputation For Being Unsafe, Says The Buckle Bomb Shouldn’t Be Done
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Jerry Sags Getting Into Legit Brawl With Cameraman, David Arquette Jumping In During the Fight