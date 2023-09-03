wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Defeats Trish Stratus at WWE Payback, Zoey Stark Turns On Trish
Becky Lynch finally got a win over Trish Stratus tonight at WWE Payback, beating her inside a steel cage to open the show. The two went back and forth for twenty minutes, but it was Lynch who withstood interference from Zoey Stark to hit the Manhandle Slam and win. Stratus berated Stark after the match, who laid her out with the Z360.
The two have been feuding since after Wrestlemania, and Stratus previously beat Lynch at Night of Champions.
WWE Hall of Famer @trishstratuscom uses the playbook from one of her best rivals of all time with a vicious Widow's Peak to @BeckyLynchWWE at #WWEPayback! pic.twitter.com/h6c9tq64Nf
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023
SAY CHEESE!#WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/zyrfc06qYu
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023
That's a SUPER DUPER PLEX! #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/KkhpVEc23O
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023
The winner of the STEEL CAGE Match is @BeckyLynchWWE!#WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/VP1UkPXfix
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023
#ThankYouZoey 😲@ZoeyStarkWWE has ended her alliance with @trishstratuscom at #WWEPayback! pic.twitter.com/qnymMJbQdO
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023
