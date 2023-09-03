Becky Lynch Defeats Trish Stratus at WWE Payback, Zoey Stark Turns On Trish

Becky Lynch finally got a win over Trish Stratus tonight at WWE Payback, beating her inside a steel cage to open the show. The two went back and forth for twenty minutes, but it was Lynch who withstood interference from Zoey Stark to hit the Manhandle Slam and win. Stratus berated Stark after the match, who laid her out with the Z360.

The two have been feuding since after Wrestlemania, and Stratus previously beat Lynch at Night of Champions.