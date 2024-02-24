Becky Lynch On Why Singles Match With Ronda Rousey Never Happened, Making Up With Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch recently talked about why her long-teased singles match with Ronda Rousey never came to pass. The two were set for a collision course at WrestleMania 35 before Charlotte Flair was added to make it a three-way match and while the match taking place later was often rumored, it never happened. Lynch talked about the matter and more in an interview with the Daily Mail and you can see highlights below:

On doing the Survivor Series press conference with Flair: “Wasn’t that nice? Look, I think Charlotte and I are always going to be butting heads, right? Because we both want to be the very best and with that, it’s hard to have an eternal symbiotic relationship. But, it was nice. Animosity, especially for a long time, begins to weigh on you and begins to get heavy and it’s nice to get a break from that. But you can’t get too much of that. This is wrestling man. We’re selling the good stuff, we’re selling conflict.”

On why her match with Rousey never happened: “I suppose at the end of the day, I was still able to get the win the main event of WrestleMania, be the first ever woman to win the main event of WrestleMania. Do I think that was the match that everyone was clamouring for? Yes it was. Everyone wanted that singles match. And I think, people thought that moment in time would be evergreen and it wasn’t. That’s okay too.

“I think you can’t force things when they’re not there and I think we see that with what’s currently going on with the product. For years, everyone wanted The Rock vs Roman Reigns, but it’s not the time for it right now. Everyone wants Roman vs Cody (Rhodes). Some things have their seasons and we didn’t have that season. If she ever comes back again, maybe that season will be right there. Maybe it will be spring time on that story again, but it never got back to that.”