Tate Mayfairs Is Open To OTT Appearance, Says It’s ‘On The Radar’

Tate Mayfairs says that he’s interested in appearing for OTT Wrestling, stating that such an appearance is “on the radar.” The TNT World Champion recently spoke with Fightful’s Corey Brennan and was asked about potentially appearing for the Ireland-based wrestling promotion.

“Absolutely,” he replied. “OTT is on the radar, 100%. I ain’t going to lie, I got a bit jealous. I have had on my list for this year, I wrote down Nick Nemeth. That’s a name I want. I saw he’s over there. It’s good for the lads.”

He continued, “I think Dereiss and LJ have got him, right? Wish it was me instead. But very happy for them. Like, both those things will come come about i’m sure of it. OTT, I’ll be there eventually.”