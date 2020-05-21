WWE News: Becky Lynch Gives Writing to Argue Tips, Full 2019 Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

– Becky Lynch has some English tips to share on how to “write to argue.” BBC Bite Size posted a video with Lynch giving her advice on the topic, which you can see below:

Wrestling with your English homework @WWE?@BeckyLynchWWE has got your back! 👊💥 Here is her lesson on 'writing to argue'.👇 pic.twitter.com/elSlAn20Ur — BBC Bitesize (@bbcbitesize) May 21, 2020

– WWE has posted the full 2019 Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match to YouTube. The match featured Bayley, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Nikki Cross, Ember Moon, Mandy Rose, Naomi and Natalya, and saw Bayley pick up the win and then later cashing in to win the Smackdown Women’s Championship from Charlotte Flair after Flair beat Lynch for the title: