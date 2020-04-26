wrestling / News
AEW News: Being the Elite Celebrates 200 Episodes, New Shot of Brandi Streaming Tonight
April 26, 2020 | Posted by
– The Elite have uploaded a new video looking at the best moments from Being the Elite’s 200 episodes to date. You can see that video below:
– The latest Shot of Brandi series will stream tonight on AEW’s YouTube channel at 7 PM ET. The cooking show will feature Brandi and guest Priscilla Kelly.
Premiering TONIGHT at 7/6c A #ShotOfBrandi hosted by @TheBrandiRhodes and her special guest will be @priscillakelly_
📺 – https://t.co/CUBTz7y3OA pic.twitter.com/DjIkYCBxbZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 26, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Late WWE Announcer Howard Finkel Was Reportedly Treated Cruelly and Nearly Driven to Tears in Wrestlers Court Back in 2001
- Local Business Owner in Orlando Claims WWE Employees Are Not Practicing Social Distancing
- Taz Defends Cody Rhodes Topping AEW Rankings, Says Triple H Has Been No. 1 in WWE’s ‘Invisible Ranking System’ for 15 Years
- Roman Reigns Tweets Karl Anderson That The Usos Are the Best Tag Team in the World