wrestling / News

AEW News: Being the Elite Celebrates 200 Episodes, New Shot of Brandi Streaming Tonight

April 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Being the Elite

– The Elite have uploaded a new video looking at the best moments from Being the Elite’s 200 episodes to date. You can see that video below:

– The latest Shot of Brandi series will stream tonight on AEW’s YouTube channel at 7 PM ET. The cooking show will feature Brandi and guest Priscilla Kelly.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Being The Elite, Brandi Rhodes, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading