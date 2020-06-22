wrestling / News
Various News: Being the Elite Deletes Joey Ryan Episode, ROH Ric Flair Appearance, NJ Cup TV Schedule
June 22, 2020 | Posted by
– Being The Elite has deleted episodes 82, 96, and 109, which featured Joey Ryan’s Memorial. Ryan was recently accused of sexual misconduct.
– ROH has added the rare ROH Ric Flair appearance in 2009 to its HonorClub streaming service, along with matches featuring Kamala and Bushwhacker Luke from 2009.
– The New Japan Cup semifinals are set to air on July 3 on TV Asahi in Japan and internationally on NJPW World.
More Trending Stories
- Bar Wrestling Closes After Joey Ryan Sexual Misconduct Allegations, More Accusations Surface
- Undertaker Loved Edge and Randy Orton’s Backlash Match, Says There’s Too Much Focus on Athleticism
- Arn Anderson On If Vince McMahon Interacts With Fans, What Vince’s Schedule is Like
- Sasha Banks Claims She and Bayley Are a Better Team Than Le Sex Gods, Chris Jericho Responds