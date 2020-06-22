Various News: Being the Elite Deletes Joey Ryan Episode, ROH Ric Flair Appearance, NJ Cup TV Schedule

– Being The Elite has deleted episodes 82, 96, and 109, which featured Joey Ryan’s Memorial. Ryan was recently accused of sexual misconduct.

– ROH has added the rare ROH Ric Flair appearance in 2009 to its HonorClub streaming service, along with matches featuring Kamala and Bushwhacker Luke from 2009.

– The New Japan Cup semifinals are set to air on July 3 on TV Asahi in Japan and internationally on NJPW World.