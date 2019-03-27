The Bella Twins Are Tempted to Return Due to Women’s Tag Team Titles, Nikki Says They’re the Only Real Women’s Tag Team

– As previously reported, both of The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie) recently retired from in-ring competition. They are both moving onto other projects, such as their new podcast, which debuted this week. During their debut episode (via Fightful), Nikki and Brie spoke about how the WWE women’s tag team titles make it very tempting for them to come out of retirement to compete for the belts as they see themselves as a true tag team.

Brie Bella stated: “Nicole and I did tell everyone that we are stepping away from the ring, which is true, we are. But we also said that before the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles came into place. This is the thing, for years we were begging for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Begging. We never thought it could truly be a reality. The fact that it is now, makes it extremely tempting for us to go back and fight for them because we’re really the longest reigning, most authentic tag team.”

Nikki Bella then said, “Overall, we are the only real, true blood, tag team.”

It seems like The Bella Twins might be open to a return to the ring at some point down the line if it means getting a shot at the women’s tag team titles.