Ben-K Knocked Out During Dragon Gate Show, Suffers Concussion

Dragon Gate held their event The Final Gate 2020 yesterday, and Ben-K was knocked out during his Open the Dream Gate Championship match. He lied motionless after taking a shotei to the jaw, and his opponent, Shun Skywalker, hit several knee-moonsaults after some confusion with a pinfall to win.

Dragon Gate sent out an update after Ben-K was stretchered to the back, noting that he suffered a mild concussion. He’s said to be in stable condition but will not compete for some time as a precaution.