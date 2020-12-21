wrestling / News
Ben-K Knocked Out During Dragon Gate Show, Suffers Concussion
Dragon Gate held their event The Final Gate 2020 yesterday, and Ben-K was knocked out during his Open the Dream Gate Championship match. He lied motionless after taking a shotei to the jaw, and his opponent, Shun Skywalker, hit several knee-moonsaults after some confusion with a pinfall to win.
Dragon Gate sent out an update after Ben-K was stretchered to the back, noting that he suffered a mild concussion. He’s said to be in stable condition but will not compete for some time as a precaution.
Regarding the condition of Ben-K after #TheFinalGate2020
He was taken to the hospital after the match for examination, where he was diagnosed with a mild concussion. His condition is currently stable, but as a precaution he will not compete for the time being. #dragongate
— Dragongate Japan Pro-Wrestling (Official English) (@DragonGateEN) December 21, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Plans for The Miz Cashing in MITB Briefcase (Possible Spoilers)
- Lana: ‘I’m Genuinely Heartbroken to be Taken Out of WWE TLC’
- Bruce Prichard On Madusa Throwing WWE Women’s Title In Trash On WCW Nitro, Vince McMahon’s Reaction
- Edge Shuts Down Twitter User Criticizing Photo With Wife Beth Phoenix