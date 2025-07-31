Bert Kreischer Says Tom Segura Was Asked To Apologize For Old Comments During WWE Raw Visit

Bert Kreischer says that Tom Segura was asked to apologize during a visit to WWE Raw for previous comments he previously made about wrestling. Segura famously drew the ire of wrestling fans when he took shots at the industry back in 2020, saying it was for “idiots” who don’t know it’s fake. The comedian drew criticism from a number of people in and out of the industry at that time. He and Kreischer appeared on the May 26th episode of WWE Raw to promote their Netflix specials, and Kreischer said on Something’s Burning that a person who went unnamed asked Segura to apologize for them.

“I got pulled aside and I won’t say his name,” Kreischer said (per Fightful). “We know the guy who had a real problem. So, we’ve got to cut a promo with the War Raiders. Super simple. It’s the cool thing about WWE being associated with Netflix, we’re all this big family. So I went and did my promo, had a blast. We did our thing, had a blast. Tom was like, ‘I want to be a part of it.’ He has things coming out so he reaches out and they’re like, ‘Here, you’ve said some things about wrestling in the past.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, look, I’ve said horrible things.’”

He continued, “We go to cut our promo with the War Raiders. We do it the first time and they give me a chest slap hard as fuck. So I go, ‘Alright, we got it?’ What’s his name comes out and he’s like the big dude. Not Triple H, but his guy comes out and he’s like, ‘I’m not buying it.’ He’s like, ‘I need you to apologize, Tom.’ Tom is not an apology dude. He’s like, ‘Excuse me?’ He’s like, ‘Well, you know, you’ve said some really reckless things and not everyone’s buying this, you know, I’m just here to test it out. This is what we do, so I’m going to need a little more.’ My chest is on fire and I’m like, ‘Let’s cut to the chase here, what do you need him to say and I’ll get him to say that because I’m not getting fucking hit again.’ I literally was the negotiator of Tom’s apology to pro wrestling.”

Segura had said back in 2022 that he had some discussions with people in AEW about doing something with them, but that it “just kind of didn’t evolve.”