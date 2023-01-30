wrestling / News
Beth Phoenix Sends Rhea Ripley a Message Following Royal Rumble
Beth Phoenix laid into Rhea Ripley in a entranceway fight at the Royal Rumble, and Phoenix had a message for Ripley after the show. Phoenix made an appearance at the Saturday PPV, coming out to fight Ripley while she and the rest of the Judgment Day assaulted Edge outside the ring toward the end of the men’s Rumble match.
Ripley, who went on to win the women’s Royal Rumble match later in the evening, took to Twitter to respond to an initial message by Phoenix, writing in response to Phoenix’s threat to “drag [Ripley] to Hell”:
“Can’t wait to be welcomed home with open arms… You’re in my playground now.”
Phoenix responded with:
“Playgrounds are for children. And KID….Mother is back to punish you.”
— THE GLAMAMOTHER (@TheBethPhoenix) January 30, 2023
