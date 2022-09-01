Beth Phoenix Says WWE Women’s Division Used To Dream Of Being Featured Like It Is Now

Beth Phoenix had a big moment at the end of this week’s WWE Raw, and she says its the kind of thing that the women’s division used to dream of being able to do. Phoenix came into the ring at the end of Monday’s show to make the save for her husband Edge from an attack by The Judgment Day, and speaking with Busted Open Radio she talked about how much the moment meant for her.

“Mickie [James], and me, and Jillian [Hall],” Phoenix began (per Wrestling Inc), “dreamed of being able to be featured like the men and just getting opportunities like – I can’t even tell you, it is not lost on me that Monday Night Raw went off the air with myself and my husband in the ring, the main event spot … It’s awesome to dip my toe back in.”

There’s no word as of yet whether the show-closing moment will lead to more from Phoenix, though she has teased the idea of a possible match with Rhea Ripley.