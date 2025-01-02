wrestling / News
Beyond Heavy Lies The Crown Results: Marcus Mathers Wins IWTV World Title, More
Beyond Wrestling held their Heavy Lies The Crown show on New Year’s Eve, with a new IWTV World Champion crowned and more. You can see the full results from the Worcester, Massachusetts show, which aired on IWTV, below (per Fightful):
* Kris Statlander def. Bryce Donovan
* SLADE def. Brad Hollister
* GAL def. Ichiban
* Fresh Air & Little Mean Kathleen def. Bakabella Family
* Wrestling Open Championship Match: Ryan Clancy def. John Walters
* Dustin Waller def. Zayda Steel
* CPA def. Ben Bishop
* Big Business def. The Shooter Boys
* Drew Gulak def. Nick Gage via DQ
* B3CCA def. Anthony Greene
* Timothy Thatcher def. Aaron Rourke
* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship Fans Bring The Weapons Match: Marcus Mathers def. Krule
Not a great way to end the year for @MarkSterlingEsq @callmekrisstat @indiewrestling @indiewrestling #BeyondWrestling pic.twitter.com/R1XpeLvuEe
— Kyle Pribila (@kyle_pribila) January 1, 2025
👏🏾 @ZaydaSteel #BeyondWrestling pic.twitter.com/L6bm14vbXp
— Karnage (@Karnage312) January 1, 2025
Yes, he finally did it and you’re new IWTV undisputed champion @MarcusMathers1 #BeyondWrestling pic.twitter.com/8tY2T8WAmC
— Kyle Pribila (@kyle_pribila) January 1, 2025
A new IWTV champion has been crowned –
Marcus Mathers defeated Krule @beyondwrestling Heavy Lies The Crown
Congrats Marcus!!! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZWQQycKdW2
— Tim (@PatsFanBE) January 1, 2025
