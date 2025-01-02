Beyond Heavy Lies The Crown Results: Marcus Mathers Wins IWTV World Title, More

Beyond Wrestling held their Heavy Lies The Crown show on New Year’s Eve, with a new IWTV World Champion crowned and more. You can see the full results from the Worcester, Massachusetts show, which aired on IWTV, below (per Fightful):

* Kris Statlander def. Bryce Donovan

* SLADE def. Brad Hollister

* GAL def. Ichiban

* Fresh Air & Little Mean Kathleen def. Bakabella Family

* Wrestling Open Championship Match: Ryan Clancy def. John Walters

* Dustin Waller def. Zayda Steel

* CPA def. Ben Bishop

* Big Business def. The Shooter Boys

* Drew Gulak def. Nick Gage via DQ

* B3CCA def. Anthony Greene

* Timothy Thatcher def. Aaron Rourke

* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship Fans Bring The Weapons Match: Marcus Mathers def. Krule

Yes, he finally did it and you’re new IWTV undisputed champion @MarcusMathers1 #BeyondWrestling pic.twitter.com/8tY2T8WAmC — Kyle Pribila (@kyle_pribila) January 1, 2025